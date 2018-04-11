Everything you need to know about the period comedy set in ancient Rome

Series four of the featherweight but well-performed sitcom about feckless young Romans begins with a cast change: Jonathan Pointing replaces Joel Fry, whose character is written out in the first scene with admirable economy.

What time is Plebs on TV?

Series 4 continues 10pm Mondays, ITV2

What will happen in the next episode?

Marcus spies a money-making opportunity when the city goes into a frenzy of fundraising at marathon time, and Jason bets Aurelius he can beat him in the big race.

How many episodes are there in series 4?

The new series of Plebs will consist of eight episodes.

Who’s in the cast?

Here are the cast and characters to look out for…

Marcus Tom Rosenthal

Grumio Ryan Sampson

Jason Jonathan Pointing

Aurelius Tom Basden