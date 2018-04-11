What time is Plebs on TV?
Everything you need to know about the period comedy set in ancient Rome
Series four of the featherweight but well-performed sitcom about feckless young Romans begins with a cast change: Jonathan Pointing replaces Joel Fry, whose character is written out in the first scene with admirable economy.
Series 4 continues 10pm Mondays, ITV2
What will happen in the next episode?
Marcus spies a money-making opportunity when the city goes into a frenzy of fundraising at marathon time, and Jason bets Aurelius he can beat him in the big race.
How many episodes are there in series 4?
The new series of Plebs will consist of eight episodes.
Who’s in the cast?
Here are the cast and characters to look out for…
Marcus Tom Rosenthal
Grumio Ryan Sampson
Jason Jonathan Pointing
Aurelius Tom Basden
Landlord Karl Theobald