Michael C Hall: “We could revisit Dexter”

Five years after the Dexter finale, its star isn't ruling out a return

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Michael C Hall attends the press night after party for "Lazarus" at the King's Cross Theatre on November 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, BA)

Actor Michael C Hall has suggested he’d be willing to return as everyone’s favourite forensic technician and secret vigilante serial killer – Dexter Morgan.

Dexter ran to eight seasons but came to an end in 2013. Since then, Hall has gone on to star in Lazarus and The Crown and now Netflix thriller Safe.

“When Dexter ended, I wanted to mix it up and felt like the cumulative effect of the things I have done since has served as a sort of ‘Dexorcism’,” Hall told Variety.

But that doesn’t rule out a Dexter reboot.

“It’s a possibility given how the show ended that we could revisit Dexter,” he said.

“I have just yet to, for my part, imagine or hear someone else’s idea that makes it feel worth doing.

“But never say never.”

