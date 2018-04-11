Declan Donnelly to host Britain’s Got Talent live finals solo

Dec will be without Ant once again following his co-host's arrest and return to rehab

Declan Donnelly will be without his presenting partner Anthony McPartlin once again when he hosts the week of live semi-finals and the final of Britain’s Got Talent in two months’ time.

Following McPartlin’s arrest on suspicion of drink driving and return to rehab last month, Donnelly fronted the final two episodes of their show Saturday Night Takeaway solo, winning praise from fans.

And speaking at the launch of the new series of Britain’s Got Talent, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Siobhan Greene confirmed that Donnelly will do the same for the climax of this year’s BGT.

If this year follows previous series, there will be a total of five live semi-finals stripped across a week at the end of May, culminating with the live final on Saturday.

Prior to that, however, viewers will see seven weeks of Ant and Dec in action together in the auditions and knock-out rounds which were recorded before McPartlin’s arrest.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday 14th April