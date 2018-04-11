A major 30 Rock star says there has “definitely been talk” of a reboot

Could Liz Lemon and co be ready for a comeback?

If there is a future with more 30 Rock, I want to go to there.

Luckily, Jane Krakowski – aka Liz Lemon’s best friend and exasperating employee Jenna Maroney – has shared her thoughtsicles with The Hollywood Reporter, and it seems a revival is on the table.

“[A revival] would be a dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show,” Krakowski revealed at the Mean Girls Broadway opening, where she was supporting her 30 Rock pal Tina Fey.

Nothing’s confirmed, but the actress did say that “there’s definitely been talk and conversations” about bringing the cast back together for more episodes.

30 Rock ran for seven seasons until it came to an end in 2013. But now we’re in the age of sitcom revivals – from Will & Grace to Roseanne – could TGS with Tracy Jordan be due for a comeback?

That would mean bringing together a massive cast including Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Judah Friedlander and Katrina Bowden. But apparently they’re keen.

“I know it’s something the fans would love and we would love,” Krakowski said. “We all say over and over again that working on that show was probably the best experience we’re ever going to have in our careers, as far as creativity goes.

“We’re still so proud of the writing and the great characters. It was such a success and all of those things were amazing.”