Who are the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain’s Got Talent 2018?

Everyone auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent wants one, but there are only five Golden Buzzers up for grabs.

And this year, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams have all chosen singers as their acts going straight through the live semi-finals, while Ant and Dec have gone for a magician.

We don’t yet know the exact identities of the Golden Buzzer acts but below the judges explain why they chose them and what’s so special about them…

Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer

Simon has gone for a father and son singing duo for his Golden Buzzer act this year, but he had to fight Ant and Dec for them!

“People have asked me if I have changed since I have had Eric [his son] and of course you do, you can’t help it. In a very positive way you start, particularly now he’s four, looking at the world through his eyes as well, which is fun because we get to watch great movies together! But there was this kid and I was thinking, ‘God, that literally could be Eric’.

“It wouldn’t be me as the dad, but it could be Eric. There was something about this boy, he sang with his dad and I thought the song they wrote was really cool. I caught a glimpse of Ant and Dec ready to run down and push the Golden Buzzer, and I thought, ‘No way! This one is mine!’. You have to watch this act, I think they are really great people, it’s unusual to see a dad and his son, but it worked.”

Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer

Amanda’s act is a male solo singer and she pressed her buzzer on the very first day of auditions in Blackpool. Talk about eager!

“That’s not something I would have predicted,” she said. “I thought I would have played a longer game. I thought I’d be paranoid that I would miss out on so much more. But you have to go with the feeling in your tummy and I got that feeling. I had to press my Golden Buzzer. It was right in the moment; the man did an amazing rendition of his song. For me he was in absolutely the right time, the right moment, the right person. I can’t wait to see what he does in the live shows.”

She also said that it was “super annoying” that all the judges had chosen singers as their Golden Buzzer acts. “I didn’t realise we’d all pressed for singers,” she said. “I’m annoyed about that! But it’s not my fault because I pressed mine first!”

David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer

David Walliams has also chosen a male soloist for his Golden Buzzer act. “He’s this brilliant singer, he’s got the most incredible, catchy song. I beat Simon to the Golden Buzzer, he really wanted him so he was really angry and super competitive, but I got there first. He was a real highlight for me.

“I’d quite like to have given it to a comic, but you don’t know what’s coming next so you just have to go with your instincts in the moment. It’s a bit like your virginity; you can’t wait to get it over with because the longer you wait the more tense you get! So all the judges buzzed before we even got to Manchester, so I felt a bit sorry for the acts there!”

He also added that he thought his act had a “really good chance” of winning the show. “He’s super funny, talented, likeable. I think he’s great and was certainly a massive hit with the audience so I am confident that the public are going to like him too.”

Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer

“It’s really interesting that we’ve all gone for singers this year,” said Alesha. “The fact that I sing and dance, I consciously make an effort to go for a Golden Buzzer act that people aren’t expecting. But you can’t deny what moves you and what makes you feel good.

“It’s interesting that even David has gone for a singer, I get it with Simon because he generally goes for singers, and Amanda’s got an incredible singer, so yeah, this year is battle of the singers!”

Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer

Ant and Dec on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

Ant and Dec are the only ones not to have chosen a singer for their Golden Buzzer act. Instead, the boys have gone for a magician who will be going through to the live semi-finals.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV