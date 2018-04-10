Accessibility Links

Legendary football commentator John Motson to receive Bafta Special Award

The honour will come on the same day as his final broadcast for Match of the Day

John Motson

Legendary football commentator John Motson will receive the Special Award at the Bafta TV Awards in May just before he hangs up his headset for good.

The award will be presented to ‘Motty’ in recognition of his contribution to sports broadcasting at the end of his  50-year career which has seen him preside over 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals, 200+ England internationals: over 2,000 football matches in total.

“It is such an honour to be given the Special Award by BAFTA at this year’s ceremony, especially on the day of my last football commentary for Match of the Day,” Motson said. “I’ve had such a rewarding career and I’m looking forward to celebrating this award with colleagues, friends and family.”

Last September, Motson -who has already performed his final live commentary (Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Watford on 11th March for BBC Radio 5 Live) – announced that he would be retiring after 50 years with the BBC.

He will be in good company at the awards show on Sunday 13th May. The Crown’s Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby are both up for awards alongside Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe). Sue Perkins is set to play host on the biggest night in British TV.

The Bafta TV Awards will take place on Sunday 13th May

