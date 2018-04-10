Accessibility Links

Declan Donnelly to host Britain’s Got Talent final solo

Dec will be without Ant once again following his co-host's arrest and return to rehab

Declan Donnelly hosting Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV, FT)

Declan Donnelly will be without his presenting partner Anthony McPartlin once again when he hosts the live final of Britain’s Got Talent in two months’ time.

Following McPartlin’s arrest on suspicion of drink driving and return to rehab last month, Donnelly fronted the final two episodes of their show Saturday Night Takeaway solo. And speaking at the launch of the new series of Britain’s Got Talent, ITV’s entertainment boss confirmed that Donnelly will do the same for the climax of this year’s BGT.

Prior to that, however, viewers will see several weeks of Ant and Dec in action together in the auditions and knock-out rounds which were recorded before McPartlin’s arrest.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday 14th April

