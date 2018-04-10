Accessibility Links

Admin error leaves English cyclist unable to compete at Commonwealth Games

Melissa Lowther was turned away from the starting line after Team England failed to tick the right boxes

Elizabeth Holden of the Isle of Man races in the women's individual time trial cycling at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on April 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / WILLIAM WEST (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

Team England cyclist Melissa Lowther was denied her place on the Commonwealth Games start line after an official failed to tick a box on her entry form.

The 21-year-old was hoping for a podium place in the Gold Coast’s time trial event, but was made aware of Team England’s admin error on the eve of the event.

Taking to Instagram, Lowther said that although “Team England have apologised, I’m still gutted not to have the opportunity to represent my country after all the hard miles I have put in.”

Team England Chef de Mission Sarah Winckless said in a statement: “I have spoken to Melissa to offer my sincere apologies to her, her coaches and to British Cycling.

“Melissa has trained hard for and focused on this race and it should never be the case that an error on our part prevents an athlete showing what she can do.

“Team England will be conducting a review to understand how the situation has arisen and how it can be prevented from happening again.”

Fortunately, Lowther will take to the track on Friday in the women’s road race, 10.45pm on the BBC Sport website.

Commonwealth Games 2018

Elizabeth Holden of the Isle of Man races in the women's individual time trial cycling at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on April 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / WILLIAM WEST (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

