What time is Plebs on TV?

Everything you need to know about the period comedy set in ancient Rome

Series four of the featherweight but well performed sitcom about feckless young Romans begins with a cast change: Jonathan Pointing replaces Joel Fry, whose character is written out in the first scene with admirable economy.

Series 4 begins on Monday 9th April with a double bill from 10pm on ITV2.

What is it about?

The new series sees Marcus and Grumio are thrown into turmoil by the sudden departure of Stylax and the arrival of builder Jason, a hot blond airhead who at first doesn’t greatly disturb the dynamic between the two, the latter of whom still hogs the laughs. The writers correctly think that, as Grumio uses Stylax’s death as an excuse to be even lazier, Sampson repeatedly uttering the phrase “going to seeeeeed” in his exaggerated Yorkshire drone will be hilarious.

How many episodes are there in series 4?

The new series of Plebs will consist of eight episodes.

