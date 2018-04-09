What time is Marcella on tv?

Everything you need to know about the return of the Anna Friel drama

When is Marcella on TV?

The second series of the detective drama is on Mondays, 9pm on ITV

What can I expect from the next episode?

Marcella’s poor kids! Pushed back and forth between two horribly self-absorbed parents, uprooted from lives that suit them when their mum blackmails their putative stepmother.

Then she pushes her mouse-killing, clearly disturbed young son into a highly charged hypnotism session so he can recall minute details of the day his best friend vanished and was later found dead, walled up in a house.

And as for Marcella’s (Anna Friel) police work… her whole team are shockingly inept, leading to a massive mess-up and a thoroughly avoidable tragedy. But what can you expect from a group led by a boss who wails at a briefing: “All right, but what about the lobotomies?”

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

Marcella Backland Anna Friel (from Pushing Daisies)

DI Rav Sangha Ray Panthaki (from EastEnders)

