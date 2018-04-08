Saturday Night Takeaway fans praise Declan Donnelly’s “confident” solo effort in series finale

Dec appeared much more calm and collected in his second show without long-time presenting partner Ant

Saturday Night Takeaway’s Florida finale went down an absolute treat with viewers, with many taking to Twitter to praise Declan Donnelly for his “confident” performance in the absence of his long-time presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

It was the second show Ant has missed, following his arrest and charge for drink driving in March.

While Dec was emotional and a little off-kilter in his first solo appearance, his efforts in the finale impressed fans of the show.

The whole country right now – well done Dec ❤️ #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/5lJ8lX1Zc4 — Nic Porter (@NicolaPorter) March 31, 2018

I feel the the whole of the UK are super proud of Dec for doing Saturday night takeaway alone, he’s been brilliant!! #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Emily Dixon (@Emilyalice0107) April 7, 2018

Dec looks so much happier and more confident than last week #SaturdayNightTakeaway — All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) April 7, 2018

DECLAN DONNELLY IS TOO GOOD FOR THIS WORLD #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Jemma (@_jemmacampbell_) April 7, 2018

#SaturdayNightTakeaway Dec strolling this single presenting in his stride So confident now 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @antanddec — steveCOYS (@harwood_steve) April 7, 2018

Many viewers were also bamboozled by the fact that they’d been singing the Friends theme tune wrong for all these years, as they discovered during the singalong when “I’ll Be There for You” band The Rembrandts performed on the show.

It turns out the lyrics are “when the rain starts to pour” – not “fall”.

When you realise its "pour" not "fall" in the friends theme song #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/ONbpBiiGNP — Millie Price (@MilliePrice11) April 7, 2018

The finale was broadcast live from the Universal Orlando Resort, where Dec was joined by co-hosts Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern.

Craig David acted as the show’s resident DJ, Jason Derulo performed in the End of the Show Show, and Denise Richards was the star guest-announcer.

After the show went off air, Dec told the audience the last two episodes had been “fun” but “tinged with sadness”.

He asked the audience for a round of applause for Ant, “who is back at home”.

Dec added: “He’ll appreciate that.”