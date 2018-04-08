Golf fans are loving Peter Alliss’ “soothing” Masters commentary

Some viewers just can’t get enough of the BBC commentator’s classic quotes and dulcet tones

Feeling a little worse for wear after the weekend? Forget the usual remedies of a big fry up or a hot bath – it’s the “soothing” voice of Peter Alliss that will make everything okay, according to Twitter.

Alliss has been commentating on the golf course for more than 50 years, and this year at the Masters he has won over fans yet again with his classic quotes and dulcet tones.

Some viewers have said they could listen to the BBC commentator’s voice “all day” while others have even suggested they want Alliss to commentate on their whole life.

I’ve just been hit by it!!! Once a year, every year when it happens it makes me smile and very happy…. and that is the soothing tones of Peter Alliss on @BBCSport at @TheMasters. One of my favourite weekends of the year for relaxing viewing. — Mat Field (@field_mat) April 7, 2018

I sit with a gin and tonic in my hand. The only sounds I hear are the sounds of birds singing in the spring twilight, the knowledgeable patrons at Augusta applauding, and the velvet voice of the incomparable Peter Alliss. A state of the deepest, deepest relaxation. #TheMasters — hill16bhoy (@hill16bhoy) April 7, 2018

I love #TheMasters

Life would be so much nicer if Peter Alliss followed you round and commentated on it all #bbcgolf — Matt Liggins (@Matt_Liggins) April 7, 2018

“Oh look at Rory, the lone figure in the Azalea’s 🌺. Where’s Titchmarsh when you need him?” Oh Peter Alliss please never ever retire #TheMasters — Karl Seed ⚡️ (@KarlSeed29_PNE) April 7, 2018

Peter Alliss is an absolute pleasure to listen to right up there with Richie Benaud, Barry Davies, Peter O'Sullivan, Bill McLaren and Nigel Johnson — Chris Ellams (@ellpesto) April 7, 2018

Oh that voice, could listen to it all day #themasters #peteralliss he really is Mr Golf. The Masters wouldn’t be the same #50years — CazB (@cazbrown_today) April 7, 2018

Got to love Peter Alliss

“If he pops that in he’s done a Steve McQueen. A Grest Escape”

Only Peter could mix Golf and war films! #TheMasters #bbcgolf — Jack Rule (@JackRuleLD) April 7, 2018

The Masters 2018 are on 5-8 April, here’s how to watch the competition.