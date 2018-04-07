Accessibility Links

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Everything you need to know about The Voice UK's live grand final featuring Lauren Bannon, Donel Mangena, Belle Voci and Ruti Olajugbagbe 

The Voice UK Finalists 2018

What time is The Voice UK live final on TV?

The Voice UK final starts at 8.30pm on Saturday 7 April and finishes at 10.10pm on ITV, when we’ll know our 2018 winner.

What’s happening in the final?

Emma Willis hosts as the four remaining contestants compete to win. Each of the acts will also take to the stage to perform with their coaches in duets that are bound to be show-stopping.

The two singers voted the viewers’ favourites will then go head-to-head in performing what would be their winner’s single. Whoever wins will see their song released straight after the show ends.

Who is in The Voice UK final?

Team Olly

Lauren Bannon

Lauren Bannon on The Voice UK 2018 Final
Lauren Bannon on The Voice UK 2018 Final (ITV)

Team Will

Donel Mangena

Donel Mangena on The Voice UK 2018 Final
Donel Mangena on The Voice UK 2018 Final (ITV)

Team Jennifer

Belle Voci 

Belle Voci on The Voice UK 2018 Final
Belle Voci on The Voice UK 2018 Final (ITV)

Team Tom

Ruti Olajugbagbe 

Ruti Olajugbagbe on The Voice UK 2018 Final
Ruti Olajugbagbe on The Voice UK 2018 Final (ITV)

Who’s singing what in The Voice UK final?

The four finalists will each be performing a duet with their coach, alongside a brand new cover we haven’t yet heard them sing. Find out who’s singing what right here.

What else is happening?

There will also be a coaches’ performance, with Sir Tom Joneswill.i.amJennifer Hudson and Olly Murs uniting on stage to perform a rendition of Come Together by The Beatles.
Tom Jones and Olly Murs on The Voice UK

The Voice UK will return in 2019 and auditions are already open

All about The Voice UK

The Voice UK Finalists 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

