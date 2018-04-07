The identity of Saturday Knight Takeaway’s Overlord has been revealed

And we were NOT expecting that!

The Overlord in Saturday Knight Takeaway has finally been revealed… and it was Noel Edmonds all along!

We should’ve guessed.

The hilarious mini-series concluded during the series finale in Orlando, with the identity of the evil leader being confirmed as the former Deal or No Deal host.

Real or no real? It’s real! Noel Edmonds was The Overlord! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/ee8HfdG6S3 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 7, 2018

“I’ve been in this business 50 years. On Saturday nights I used to get 17 million viewers, and I’ve never been on the honours list,” ranted Edmonds (in character) on the show as he squared up to Ant and Dec in a tense stand-off.

“And then one day I come home, turn the telly on and see you two muppets getting OBE’s – simply because you copied Noel’s House Party.”

Noel then hilariously listed the similarities between the two shows – from how Grab a Grand is similar to Win the Ads and how Undercover is similar to The Gotchas. He also said he had to work with “an ugly, stupid, clumsy, pink blob for a sidekick.”

To which Ant faced Dec and retorted: “He’s got a point.”

References to Deal or No Deal and Star Wars followed in the brilliant final episode.

Stars including Joanna Lumley, Emilia Fox, Gareth Malone, Alan Shearer, Judy Murray and even Timmy Mallett starred in the skit.