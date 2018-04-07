Saturday Night Takeaway’s Stephen Mulhern is getting his own series of In For a Penny on ITV

After years of asking, Stephen has finally been given his own spin-off show

This is not a drill.

Advertisement

Stephen Mulhern has *fianlly* been given his own spin-off, with it being confirmed that Saturday Night Takeaway game In For A Penny is getting a standalone series.

It’s always been a running joke that Stephen would ask for a full series of his spin-off, only to be turned down. Now, however, it looks like his wish has finally been granted.

The game, which has always been a segment of Saturday Night Takeaway, involves Stephen springing on unsuspecting members of the public as he gives them the chance to win £1000 for a stake of just 1p.

The rounds vary but are always silly, including the likes of having to guess Stephen’s age or name a TV show that he hosts – all while he wears a gold sparkly jacket in the middle of a shopping centre.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “In For A Penny has been commissioned for a series on ITV, hosted by Stephen Mulhern.”

Advertisement

We already can’t wait.