Saturday Night Takeaway confirms Denise Richards and Craig David for series finale

The ITV show's Orlando line-up has been confirmed - but what else do we know about Dec's second solo outing?

Saturday Night Takeaway has confirmed actress Denise Richards and singer Craig David will be the stars of the show’s series finale in Orlando.

Advertisement

On Twitter, the official Takeaway account revealed that Bond star Richards will be the Guest Announcer on the last episode of the series, joining Dec for his second show without Ant.

Meanwhile noughties legend and comeback king Craig David is billed as the show’s resident DJ.

But what else do we know about the end of series spectacular? Well the episode will be again hosted solo by Declan Donnelly following presenting partner Ant McPartlin’s arrest and subsequent charge for drink driving.

It’s also been confirmed that The Rembrandts – the band who sang Friends theme tune I’ll Be There For You – will be performing on the show. What with Denise Richards having played Ross and Monica’s cousin Cassie, it looks like there’s certainly something of a Friends theme afoot.

Can we fill you in? @CraigDavid is our guest DJ this weekend! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/gIn3EiFm6v — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 4, 2018

Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern will again be joining Dec for hosting out in Orlando, as they fly the hundreds of competition winners who were lucky enough to nab a Place on the Plane out to Florida.

Stephen will also be bringing In For a Penny across the pond as he unleashes his ridiculous street gameshow on an unwitting American public.

Saturday Knight Takeaway will also conclude, with the identity of the Overlord finally being revealed.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday 7th April at 7pm on ITV