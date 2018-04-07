Netflix’s Everything Sucks! cancelled after one series

The 90s-set comedy followed two groups of high school misfits

Netflix has cancelled the comedy series Everything Sucks! after one series.

The 90s-set show had been praised by the LGBT community for its sensitive portrayal of a teenage girl’s experience coming out as lesbian.

Everything Sucks!, which starred Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston, has been compared to Judd Apatow’s Freaks and Geeks and opened to positive reviews.

Executive producer Jeff Pinker said: “We’re super proud of the show we made — and very proud that it found an audience of very passionate fans, for many of whom it became an important personal touchstone: either reflecting their current life, or an echo of their own teenage years.

“We are grateful to Netflix for the opportunity, but are very disheartened we won’t be continuing to tell these stories.”

Everything Sucks! ended on a cliffhanger, as its creators Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan had already been developing ideas for a potential second series.