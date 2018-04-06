9 TV shows that were cancelled WAY too soon

From zombie dramas to Doctor Who spin-offs, the shows that were pulled from our TV screens before we were ready to say goodbye

Have you ever fallen head over heels in love with a TV series, only for it to be cancelled way too soon?

Ask any viewer and they’ll be able to tell you about at least ONE series that’s been pulled before they were ready to say goodbye.

From Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood to BBC3’s zombie drama In The Flesh and – more recently – Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal, the list of shows that we weren’t ready to let go continues to grow.

Some cancellations hit harder than others, and inspire massive fan campaigns to save the shows. Here are nine of the most memorable shows that had fans screaming blue murder when the plug was pulled…