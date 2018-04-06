The Voice UK winner’s single will be their ‘song of the series’ as the final duets are revealed

Here's what the four finalists will be performing with Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am, Tom Jones and Olly Murs on Saturday night

The Voice UK 2018 winner’s single will be released right after the final has aired, ITV has confirmed, and will will a song that we’ve already seen them perform during the series.

The victor’s winning single will be available to download after the final airs on Saturday 7th April and it will be their ‘song of the series’.

Finalists Donel Mangena, Ruti Olajugbagbe, Belle Voci and Lauren Bannon will also be performing duets with their coaches.

Here’s what all the finalists will be performing.

Donel and will.i.am: OMG by Usher feat. will.i.am

Ruti and Tom Jones: What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

Belle Voci and Jennifer Hudson: My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion

Lauren and Olly Murs: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell and Diana Ross

The finalists will also perform a brand new cover on the show, with Donel taking on Let Me Love You by DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber, Ruti singing Daniel Beddingfield’s If You’re Not The One, Belle Voci performing O Fortuna while Lauren singing Stay by Shakespear’s Sister.

After the public vote, half of the acts will be sent home leaving two singers in the final. These two singers will then perform their song of the series in a bid to win The Voice UK 2018.

The Voice UK’s live final airs at 8.30pm on Saturday 7th April on ITV