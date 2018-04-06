The Queen makes David Attenborough giggle in first trailer for new ITV documentary

The naturalist takes a walk around the garden at Buckingham Palace and learns about Her Majesty's plans to protect the environment in The Queen's Green Planet

A trailer for a new ITV special featuring Britain’s two greatest national treasures – Queen Elizabeth II and David Attenborough – has been released.

This first glimpse at The Queen’s Green Planet sees the veteran naturalist walking around the garden at Buckingham Palace and learning about Her Majesty’s plans to create a global network of forests.

In the trailer, we also see contributions from Prince Harry and Angelina Jolie (who calls the Queen a “really lovely lady”).

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) is creating a network of forest conservation initiatives across all 53 Commonwealth countries to mark Her Majesty’s lifetime’s service to the Commonwealth, while preserving natural habitat for future generations.

The monarch says she hopes to “change the climate again”, which Attenborough says would be a “wonderful legacy”.

The Queen’s Green Planet will air on Monday 16th April at 9pm on ITV