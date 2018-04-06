Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
The Queen makes David Attenborough giggle in first trailer for new ITV documentary

The Queen makes David Attenborough giggle in first trailer for new ITV documentary

The naturalist takes a walk around the garden at Buckingham Palace and learns about Her Majesty's plans to protect the environment in The Queen's Green Planet

David Attenborough and the Queen, The Queen's Green Planet (ITV trailer screenshot, EH)

A trailer for a new ITV special featuring Britain’s two greatest national treasures – Queen Elizabeth II and David Attenborough – has been released.

Advertisement

This first glimpse at The Queen’s Green Planet sees the veteran naturalist walking around the garden at Buckingham Palace and learning about Her Majesty’s plans to create a global network of forests.

In the trailer, we also see contributions from Prince Harry and Angelina Jolie (who calls the Queen a “really lovely lady”).

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) is creating a network of forest conservation initiatives across all 53 Commonwealth countries to mark Her Majesty’s lifetime’s service to the Commonwealth, while preserving natural habitat for future generations.

The monarch says she hopes to “change the climate again”, which Attenborough says would be a “wonderful legacy”.

Advertisement

The Queen’s Green Planet will air on Monday 16th April at 9pm on ITV

Tags

All about The Queen's Green Planet

David Attenborough and the Queen, The Queen's Green Planet (ITV trailer screenshot, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Human Planet treehouse scene screenshot (BBC, EH)

Human Planet: BBC admits tribe treehouse building scene was faked

Sir David Attenborough in Blue Planet II (BBC, TL)

David Attenborough details new BBC documentary series about “families of animals”

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, Callum Hawkins of Great Britain and Alemu Bekele of Bahrain compete during the Men's Marathon on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Sambodromo on August 21, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Eight Home Nations athletes to watch at the Commonwealth Games 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more