Mike Myers revived Dr Evil as a former member of Donald Trump’s administration

Yet another White House employee has been fired from Donald Trump’s administration: Dr Evil.

That was the skit on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, when Mike Myers revived his famous character from the Austin Powers movies.

Fallon announced that he had just heard about a White House firing that hadn’t yet made the news. Then in strolled his guest Dr Evil.

The host asked him: “I’ve got to say, I had no idea you were part of the Trump administration. What exactly did you do there?”

To which Dr Evil replied: “Well naturally, I was going to be secretary of evil. But Steve Bannon got that job.”

Dr Evil also revealed he was the one who first dreamt up the idea of building a wall on the United States-Mexico border. “The wall, that was all me,” he said.

“But I wanted it to be a moat filled with spiky blowfish. And I didn’t want the Mexicans to pay for it – I wanted Alec Baldwin to pay for it.”

Myers’ character, who was last seen in 2014 on Saturday Night Live, ended the segment by declaring his own candidacy for president, saying he’d be running under the campaign slogan “Make the World Evil Again” and releasing a tell-all book entitled “Fire and Fury and Also Evil and More Fire and Also Magma Too”.