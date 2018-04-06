How to watch the Masters 2018 on TV: full Sky Sports and BBC golf coverage guide

Full schedule, tee times and live streams for the Masters on Sky Sports and the BBC – and what Augusta's TV rights restrictions mean for viewers in the UK

The 2018 Masters continues this Friday 6th April live from the Augusta National Golf Club.

Tiger Woods is making his much-anticipated return to the Masters for the first time in three years. Check out some of the pre-tournament favourites in the video below.

Find out how to watch the tournament on TV in the UK below, including Masters 2018 dates, start times, coverage details and more.

When do the 2018 Masters start?

The first round begins on Thursday 5th April, with round two teeing off on Friday 6th April. Anyone who makes the cut will go on to the weekend’s third round, with the fourth and final round starting on Sunday 8th April.

What is the time difference between Augusta and the UK?

The UK is five hours ahead of Augusta, where the 2018 Masters are held. Play begins around 8am in the US, meaning the action tees off at around 1pm in the UK.

How can I watch the Masters on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports has full live coverage of all four days, while the BBC will also broadcast live TV coverage on Saturday and Sunday. There is also live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live. Check out the timetable below to find out when the coverage starts.

Be warned however: strict Augusta coverage restrictions mean that, unlike most sports events, you will not be able to watch the whole tournament live.

Why can’t I watch all of the Masters live?

The Augusta National Golf Club, responsible for hosting and running the Masters, is highly protective when it comes to the tournament – and that includes how much coverage it allows to be broadcast.

With the rise of huge sports broadcasters and fierce bidding wars for marquee events, the Masters remains one of the only major sporting events of the year which does not allow viewers at home to watch ‘every moment live’.

This year, while play begins at 1pm UK time, both Sky and the BBC will not be able to broadcast full TV coverage on the first three days until 8pm. On the final day, full coverage starts at 7pm.

If you want to catch the action before that time, you have to rely on online and red button live streams. If you’re a Sky customer, press the red button on Sky Sports Golf just after 2pm to watch live streams of featured groups and action from the practice range. Coverage of specific holes will be available later in the afternoon before the main TV broadcast begins.

The BBC Sport website will also have live feeds to choose from on the Saturday and Sunday, and red button coverage from 5.30pm each day.

The Masters website has all the live streams available online here.

How do I watch the Masters if I don’t have Sky Sports?

BBC2 will have live TV coverage of the final two days, and BBC Radio 5 Live will be broadcasting from Augusta throughout the tournament.

You can also watch the Sky Sports coverage in full via Now TV. Purchase a Sky Sports pass from £7.99 here and enjoy exactly the same coverage as a Sky subscriber.

What are the tee times, and when is Tiger Woods playing?

The full play timetable for the first two days is below – click here to view.

The players will go out in groups of three on Thursday and Friday. If they start early on the Thursday, then they will be scheduled later on day two.

Tiger Woods starts his second round at 6.27pm UK time along with England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Australia’s Marc Leishman.

The draw below only includes the first two rounds, Thursday and Friday. After that, the field is cut: only the players who are within 10 shots of the leader will be able to play the whole weekend.

Over the weekend the playing order is based on the leaderboard, with those at the top going last. For the final two days, players play in groups of two.

Masters 2018 TV schedule: Sky Sports and BBC coverage

Day 1 – Thursday 5th April

TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 7pm (full course coverage begins at 8pm)

Online and red button: Watch featured groups, including Tiger Woods, live on the red button from 3pm. There will also be a live feed from Amen Corner from 3.45pm, and action from the 15th and 16th holes, also via the red button. The Amen Corner live stream will also be available online via the Sky Sports app.

Radio: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 9pm. Coverage continues from 10pm on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Day 2 – Friday 6th April

TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 7pm (full course coverage begins at 8pm). Day 1 highlights on BBC2 from 5.45pm

Online and red button: Watch the live stream from Amen Corner and action from the 15th and 16th holes via the red button from 3.45pm.

The featured groups, whose rounds you can watch from start to finish, are:

2.14pm: Fred Couples, Haotong Li, Joaquin Niemann

3.31pm: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar.

Radio: Live on BBC Radio 5 live from 7pm. Coverage continues from 10pm on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Day 3 – Saturday 7th April

TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf from 7pm, Main Event from 8pm

Live on BBC2 from 7.30pm

(Day 1 highlights on BBC1 from 1.15pm)

Radio: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 9pm

Day 4 – Sunday 8th April

TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm, Main Event from 7pm

Live on BBC2 from 6.30pm

Radio: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 8pm



Masters 2018 tee times

Round two tee times – Friday 6th April

1.30pm – B Horschel (US), C Reavie (US), C Smith (Aus)

1.41pm – S Lyle (Sco), K Si-woo (Kor), D Ghim (US)*

1.52pm – T Immelman (SA), I Poulter (Eng), P Cantlay (US)

2.03pm – A Cabrera (Arg), R Fisher (Eng), J Walker (US)

2.14pm – F Couples (US), Li Hao Tong (Chn), J Niemann (Chi)*

2.25pm – L Mize (US), R Henley (US), S Sharma (Ind)

2.36pm – B Langer (Ger), T Finau (US), Y Ikeda (Jpn)

2.47pm – C Schwartzel (SA), W Simpson (US), Lin Yuxin (Chn)*

2.58pm – K Kisner (US), T Pieters (Bel), X Schauffele (US)

3.09pm – G Woodland (US), Y Miyazato (Jpn), T Hatton (Eng)

3.31pm – P Mickelson (US), R Fowler (US), M Kuchar (US)

3.42pm – A Scott (Aus), R McIlroy (NI), J Rahm (Spa)

3.53pm – J Spieth (US), A Noren (Swe), L Oosthuizen (SA)

4.04pm – J Rose (Eng), D Johnson (US), R Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

4.15pm – A Cook (US), T Potter Jr. (U), W Bryan (US)

4.26pm – I Woosnam (Wal), R Moore (US), J Vegas (Ven)

4.37pm – M Weir (Can), B Steele (US) M Parziale (US)*

4.48pm – JM Olazabal (Spa), K Chappell (US), D Frittelli (SA)

4.59pm – B DeChambeau (US), B Wiesberger (Aut), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

5.10pm – M O’Meara (US), B Harman (US), H Ellis (Eng)*

5.32pm – V Singh (Fij), S Kodaira (Jpn), D Berger (US)

5.43pm – K Aphibarnrat (Tha), P Perez (US), F Molinari (Ita)

5.54pm – D Willett (Eng), K Stanley (US), J Dufner (US)

6.05pm – H Matsuyama (Jpn), P Kizzire (US), P Casey (Eng)

6.16pm – Z Johnson (US), M Kaymer (Ger), B Grace (SA)

6.27pm – T Woods (US), M Leishman (Aus), T Fleetwood (Eng)

6.38pm – S Garcia (Spa), J Thomas (US), D Redman (US)*

6.49pm – B Watson (US), H Stenson (Swe), J Day (Aus)

7pm – P Reed (US), C Hoffman (US), A Hadwin (Can)

* – denotes amateur