First pictures of Dec as he goes solo in Orlando for Saturday Night Takeaway finale

It's the second time Declan Donnelly will go it alone as he hosts the last episode of the series without Ant McPartlin

These are the first pictures of Declan Donnelly filming for the Saturday Night Takeaway finale in Orlando.

The 42-year-old presenter will go it alone for the second week running as he signs off an eventful series of the hit ITV entertainment show.

Following Ant McPartlin’s arrest – and subsequent charge – for drink driving, the decision was made for Dec to continue on his own and host the final two episodes of the series by himself.

Last week, Dec won praise from viewers and critics for his first solo effort presenting. And now, alongside Takeaway regulars Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern, he has flown over to America with 200 competition winners who nabbed a Place on the Plane during giveaways in this series of Takeaway.

New images of the trio show Dec, Scarlett and Stephen – alongside some Minions – filming in the Florida resort with a large crowd of fans:

Meanwhile another group shot has the three presenters together outside the iconic Universal globe at the park’s resort:

Craig David, actress Denise Richards and Jason Derulo have been confirmed as the celebrity stars featuring in the finale.

It’s also been announced that The Rembrandts – the band who sang the Friends theme tune I’ll Be There For You – will perform on the show. What with Denise Richards having played Ross and Monica’s cousin Cassie, it looks like there’s something of a Friends theme afoot.

Meanwhile Stephen will bring In For a Penny across the pond as he unleashes his ridiculous street gameshow on an unwitting American public and Saturday Knight Takeaway will conclude, with the identity of the Overlord finally revealed.

Saturday Night Takeaway airs at 7pm on Saturday 7th April on ITV