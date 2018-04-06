Accessibility Links

First look at David Tennant on the set of Lena Dunham’s new comedy

Tennant is pictured with Jennifer Garner and the rest of the cast of Camping

David Tennant (Getty, EH)

Fresh from his spell filming Good Omens, David Tennant has been photographed on the sunny Californian set of Lena Dunham’s new comedy Camping.

The HBO series is a remake of Julia Davis’ acclaimed 2016 Sky Atlantic sitcom and stars Tennant as Walt, whose obsessive and controlling wife Kathryn Siddell-Bauers, played by Jennifer Garner, is organising his 45th birthday.

Dunham, who co-wrote the show with her Girls collaborator Jenni Konner, shared a photo of the cast on Instagram.

Day 1 #CampingHBO, look at this wonderful cast.

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

The photo shows Tennant and Garner with Juliette Lewis, Bridget Everett, Bret Gelman, Arturo del Puerto, Janicza Bravo and Duncan Joiner.

Producer Travon Free also shared a snap of Tennant with Konner.

The original comedy of the same name starred Davis, Rufus Jones, Vicki Pepperdine and Steve Pemberton as couples who go on a camping trip together that takes a disastrous turn.

Tennant will next be seen on screens in films You, Me and Him and Bad Samaritan before Good Omens comes to Amazon in 2019.

