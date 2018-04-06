How to watch the 2018 Commonwealth Games live on TV: full BBC coverage guide
Sports, competition times and full BBC TV schedule for the Commonwealth Games live from Australia's Gold Coast
England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be among 71 nations taking part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games this April.
Over 4,000 athletes will be competing over the 12 days of sporting action, from athletics and swimming to cycling, gymnastics, hockey and rugby sevens.
Parasport events will be included in the schedule, unlike the Olympic and Paralympic Games which take place at different times.
The BBC will have live television and radio coverage in the UK. Find out more about the Games and how to watch below.
When do the 2018 Commonwealth Games start?
The Opening Ceremony is on Wednesday 4th April, with live coverage on BBC1 from 10.30am UK time. The Games will continue through to Sunday 15th April.
Where are the Commonwealth Games held?
The Games will take place in Australia’s Gold Coast near Queensland.
What is the time difference?
The Gold Coast is nine hours ahead of the UK, meaning that a number of events will take place overnight. However, UK viewers will be able to catch up in the morning thanks to BBC highlights programmes, and many of the athletics medal events will climax in the morning when UK viewers can watch live.
How can I watch the Commonwealth Games on TV in the UK?
Both BBC1 and BBC2 will be showing full coverage of the Games until Sunday 15th April, with even more live streams and highlights on the BBC Sport website.
Live coverage starts around 12 midnight and continues on either BBC1 or 2 until around 1pm each day. Highlights and replays will then be shown in the afternoon, with an evening highlights show, Today at the Games, airing every day (mostly on BBC2).
On radio, BBC Radio 5 Live will be bringing live commentary every day.
Who are the medal hopes in the Commonwealth Games?
Check out the best medal prospects for the home nations in the video below.
Commonwealth Games 2018 full day-by-day TV schedule
Friday 6 April
Live coverage
00.15am-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1
6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2
Today at the Games
6.30pm-7pm – BBC Red Button
Saturday 7 April
Live coverage
11.55pm-6am, 10am-12pm & 2.15pm-4.30pm – BBC1
6am-10.05 & 12.00-2.15pm – BBC2
Today at the Games
6pm-7.30pm – BBC2
Commonwealth Games Extra
8pm-9pm – BBC4
Sunday 8 April
Live coverage
11.55pm-6am & 1pm-4.30pm – BBC1
6am-1pm – BBC2
Today at the Games
5pm-6.30pm – BBC2
Commonwealth Games Extra
8pm-9pm – BBC4
Monday 9 April
Live coverage
11.30pm-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1
Midnight-2pm – BBC Red Button and online
6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2
Today at the Games
6.30pm-8pm – BBC2
Commonwealth Games Extra
8pm-9pm – BBC4
Tuesday 10 April
Live coverage
Midnight-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1
Midnight-2pm – BBC Red Button and online
6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2
Today at the Games
6.30pm-8pm – BBC2
Commonwealth Games Extra
8pm-9pm – BBC4
Wednesday 11 April
Live coverage
Midnight-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1
Midnight-2pm – BBC Red Button and online
6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2
Today at the Games
6.30pm-8pm – BBC2
Commonwealth Games Extra
8pm-9pm – BBC4
Thursday 12 April
Live coverage
Midnight-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1
Midnight-2pm – BBC Red Button and online
6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2
Today at the Games
6.30pm-8pm – BBC2
Commonwealth Games Extra
8pm-9pm – BBC4
Friday 13 April
Live coverage
11.45pm-6am & 9.15am-1pm – BBC1
Midnight-2pm – BBC Red Button and online
6am-9.15am & 1pm-5.15pm – BBC2
Today at the Games
6.30pm-8pm – BBC2
Saturday 14 April
Live coverage
Midnight-6am, 10am-12pm & 1.15pm-4.30pm – BBC1
Midnight-2.30pm – BBC Red Button and online
6am-10am, 12pm-1.15pm & 10pm-11.55pm – BBC2
Today at the Games
6.30pm-8pm – BBC2
Commonwealth Games Extra
8pm-9pm – BBC4
Sunday 15 April
Live coverage
11.55pm-6am – BBC1 (coverage starts late Saturday night)
Midnight-12.15pm – BBC Red Button and online
6am-3pm – BBC2
Today at the Games
6.30pm-8pm – BBC2
Commonwealth Games Extra
8pm-9pm – BBC4