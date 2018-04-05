Golf fans are furious that they can’t watch the Masters live on TV

Every year viewers tune in hoping to watch the golf live on TV – and every time they're reminded that broadcasters aren't allowed to show all the action from Augusta National

It’s arguably the biggest day in the golfing calendar, and fans have been waiting for months to watch the 2018 Masters.

There’s just one problem: it’s not on TV.

Strict regulations regarding the amount of live coverage that can be broadcast from the Masters mean that, even though play is already underway at the Augusta National Golf Club, viewers at home can’t tune in.

#TheMasters tv coverage stinks. Tee times started a half an hour ago still waiting to see a single stroke. — Kevy Crack (@Kevy_Crackers) April 5, 2018

I get hyped every year for #themasters, only to be reminded of the limited TV coverage. — Ryan (@Isley23) April 5, 2018

In the UK, main television coverage live from the course will not begin until 8pm in the evening, with any live action before then off limits to TV broadcasters.

The next two days are also a reminder #TheMasters has one of the most ridiculous TV coverage windows in sports. Rounds go from 8:30 a.m. to sunset and there's only 4-4 1/2 hours on live TV. — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) April 5, 2018

There are some live streams available online and via the red button before then, including a feed following Tiger Woods as he plays his first Masters round in three years. Click here for a full guide to how to watch the Masters on TV and online – even when it’s off air.

So the 1st tee time is 1.30pm BST and the earliest tv channels can start showing live coverage is 7pm BST….I have no idea why I have have just realised this…but I think we can all agree, that in this day and age, it's dumb…#themasters — Nayr (@EzPzJoystiq) April 5, 2018

However, for most of the day fans will have to wait for the main coverage to start, even if they do have a Sky Sports or NOW TV subscription.

I love how people are already playing holes on #TheMasters and tv coverage is like nah let’s watch some no-names practice putting. — Shannon Sweeney (@ShannonBSweeney) April 5, 2018

The fact Tiger will be done with his round before the TV coverage begins is one of the most asinine situations. So saditty #TheMasters #Augusta https://t.co/UxUV8HbRP1 — Patrick Gamere (@PGameHD) April 5, 2018

It’s a rare experience for sports fans these days, with the majority of events screened live from first whistle to final moment.

Time for #themasters get with the times & show all the coverage. Be same as first 10 min of Superbowl not being on TV. — Patrick Penney (@p_penney) April 5, 2018

Every year I forget about the ridiculous TV coverage restrictions for #themasters — Jono II. (@jonothesecond) April 5, 2018

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to all four days of the 2018 Masters. The BBC will broadcast live coverage of the final two days this Saturday and Sunday.