Everything you need to know about the second series of Davina McCall’s life-changing format

Move over Jodie Whittaker – Davina McCall is back as a time-travelling heroine for a second series of This Time Next Year. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect…

What time is This Time Next Year on TV?

Fresh from her appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway, McCall returns with a second series of This Time Next Year airing on Tuesdays at 8pm on ITV, starting on 10th April.

What is it about?

McCall meets all sorts of people as they pledge to transform their lives in just 12 months.

As with series one, the filming time-jumps so we see them after they’ve achieved — or failed — their pledges.

The unchanging set and Davina’s identical appearance create a genuinely disconcerting effect when people manage an impressive physical transformation.

What’s in store in episode one?

We’ll see a couple looking to save their deaf daughter’s hearing, a prospective Miss England and — in scenes that will have you welling up — a woman desperate to replace her missing nose.

How many episodes are there in the second series?

The new series of This Time Next Year will consist of six episodes.