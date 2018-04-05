What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?
Everything you need to know about the return of the award-winning maternity documentary
Series 11 of the documentary show continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on C4
Ladies and gentlemen, #oneborn is back! Here's an exclusive preview of what you can expect from our new series, starting Wednesday 7th March at 9pm on @Channel4. 👶👶👶 pic.twitter.com/EHdrnd8J1y
— One Born Every Minute 👶 (@C4OneBorn) February 28, 2018
What can we expect from the next episode?
Chantell, who’s 34, and 33-year-old Phil arrive in the hospital awaiting the birth of their third child together. Chantell had a troubled upbringing and never thought she would find love or have a family of her own, but when she met Phil, everything changed. Meanwhile, young couple Emily and Nathan, who still live at home, are determined to show the world that they can embrace the responsibilities of parenthood as they welcome their baby boy. Elsewhere, Clarke and Debbie, who have had a difficult pregnancy, arrive in the maternity ward.