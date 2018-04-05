Everything you need to know about the new series sending parents back to school

Class of Mum and Dad is the new documentary offering on Channel 4 – here’s how to watch it and what to expect from the experiment…

What time is Class of Mum and Dad on TV?

Class of Mum and Dad airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4, starting on 10th April.

What is it about?

A class of 17 parents – and one grandparent – experience what it’s like for their kids as they go back to school. For a half term, these senior students will study the year six curriculum alongside their own children.

They form their own class at Blackrod Primary School in Bolton for six weeks, even wearing school uniform and being subjected to the same rules.

What’s in store in episode one?

Halfway through the first arithmetic test, legal secretary Julia is in tears of frustration and humiliation; engineer Mark, highly protective of his two sons who have autism, is dreading sports day; while decorator Jonny is stunned by all the rules and can’t wait to go outside for a fag break.

It’s a learning curve for the teachers, too. They, and the pupils, are used to them but after that tearful outburst, they realise how much pressure is created by tests.

How many episodes in the series?

Class of Mum and Dad will run for six episodes.