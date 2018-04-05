What time is Civilisations on TV?

Everything you need to know about the epic new BBC arts documentary series

Inspired by Kenneth Clark’s ground-breaking BBC series from 1969, BBC2’s nine-part series Civilisations plans to introduce a new generation to great masterworks of beauty and ingenuity.

Advertisement

When is Civilisations on TV?

The series continues 9pm, Thursday 5th April on BBC2

Can I watch the boxset online?

Yes, the BBC plans to release all episode on BBC iPlayer after the first is broadcast.

Who are the presenters?

Rather than being fronted by one Kenneth Clark, three TV historians will work on the new series: Simon Schama, Mary Beard and David Olusoga.

Advertisement

Where can I watch the original Civilisation series?

All 13 episodes of Kenneth Clark’s 1969 show is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.