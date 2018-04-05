Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Divorced couple have hilariously awkward encounter on First Dates – and viewers don’t know where to look

Divorced couple have hilariously awkward encounter on First Dates – and viewers don’t know where to look

The first episode of the new Channel 4 series was SO painful to watch

First Dates divorced couple Stuart and Mandy

If you’re single and looking for love, going on First Dates could see you matched with the man or woman of your dreams as you spend a glorious evening falling in love.

Advertisement

Or you could end up stood at the bar getting served a cold, hard dollop of awkwardness as you shake the hand of your date’s ex-husband.

That’s precisely what happened to poor Adam, who walked into the First Dates restaurant and met his date Mandy at the bar.

He seemed a bit perturbed that Mandy was already talking to a handsome chap called Stuart. But Stuart was the one who was left put-out and looking on as he saw Mandy giggling with Adam as they got underway with their date. “I think he’s her type. She was after someone quite tall,” Stuart mused to Merlin. “Someone taller than me – I’m a short arse.”

Stuart on First Dates
Stuart on First Dates (Channel 4)

Oh dear.

This rather unconventional set-up needs a bit of explanation: Mandy and Stuart are (very) amiable exes who came to the restaurant together to go on separate dates and try and find new romance. And, of course, they ended up on adjacent tables.

Viewers couldn’t handle the awkwardness.

Advertisement

First Dates continues next Wednesday on Channel 4

Tags

All about First Dates

First Dates divorced couple Stuart and Mandy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

125276

10 secrets of First Dates

Ashley Banjo GettyImages-632710796

Channel 4 reveals new dating and dancing series Flirty Dancing

imagenotavailable1

Call off the First Dates matchmaking! Twitter has fallen in love with maître d’ Fred

112946

First Dates heads to France with hotel spin-off

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more