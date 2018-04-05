David Tennant’s Doctor to star in Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who prequel comics
The Tenth, Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors will all feature in a new series of comics accompanying the upcoming series 11
The BBC is paving the way for Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor with a whole host of companion books and comic series – and now we know that beloved faces from Doctor Who past will be involved.
David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor, Mat Smith’s Eleventh and Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth will all feature in a new series of comics called The Road to the Thirteenth Doctor.
Coming in July from @TitanDoctorWho featuring stories by me, @RachaelAtWork @Jody_Houser and all other manner of cool people. More details to come…
— James Peaty (@JamesPeaty1575) April 5, 2018
The new comics, created by Titan Comics and BBC Studios, is set to be released in July and will feature all-new stories that expand the history of the series before Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the Thirteenth Doctor later this year.
The series is written by James Peaty, with covers by Robert Hack.
Awesome #TheRoadtothe13thDoctor comic cover by @Robert_Hack revealed today in an @EW exclusive!! #DoctorWho #JodieWhittaker #DavidTennant pic.twitter.com/mpOCGXbU2t
— Doctor Who Comic Art (@DWComicArt) April 5, 2018
“In the course of the series, the Tenth Doctor encounters lost, ghostly spaceships, the Eleventh Doctor and Alice visit a robot-infested 19th-century San Francisco, and the Twelfth Doctor finds London’s Piccadilly Circus transformed into a wasteland of emptiness and pterodactyls,” according to Entertainment Weekly.