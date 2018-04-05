Accessibility Links

Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington and Strictly’s Danny Mac to star in new musical adaptation of The Little Princess

Sherlock's Amanda Abbington and Strictly's Danny Mac to star in new musical adaptation of The Little Princess

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips is directing the new musical

Amanda Abbington and Danny Mac for The Little PrincessAmanda Abbington and Danny Mac for The Little Princess

Amanda Abbington and Danny Mac are to lead the cast of a new musical adaptation of The Little Princess.

The Sherlock star and Strictly Come Dancing 2016 runner-up will be starring in the production at The Royal Festival Hall, which will be directed by former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips.

Taking to Twitter, Amanda tweeted a simple “This is happening” alongside the announcement, while Arlene said she was “so excited” to work with both Amanda and Danny.

The musical, based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1905 book, will also be written and conducted by Tony-nominated composer and lyricist Andrew Lippa.

The story of the musical centres on young girl Sara Crewe, who is separated from her father after she is sent from her home in Africa to a boarding school in London.

Currently tickets are only available for the premiere on Monday 28th May.

Amanda Abbington and Danny Mac for The Little Princess
