Everything you need to know about the return of the award-winning maternity documentary

What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?

Series 11 of the documentary show continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on C4

What can we expect from the next episode?

Parents-to-be include 29-year-old Ben, who has been experiencing sympathy pains and cravings, and thinks he needs to ‘man-up’ for his partner Amy. Ambitious young doctors Nikoletta and Andreas were concentrating on their careers when a chance meeting evolved into a whirlwind, long-distance romance, and Andreas is determined to be at Nikoletta’s side as a father and not as a doctor, putting his medical training to one side.

