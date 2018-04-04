Accessibility Links

What time is Liverpool v Manchester City in the Champions League on TV?

When and where to watch, and listen to, the clash between the two Premier League sides

Manchester City v Liverpool

In a European clash of the Premier League titans, Manchester City travel to face Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday 4th April. Here’s where and when to watch it…

What channel is Liverpool v Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final?

The match is showing exclusively in the UK on BT Sport 2.

What time is it on?

Coverage starts at 7pm, with kick-off at 7:45pm.

Can I listen to coverage on the radio?

Yes. There’s build-up from 6:30pm on 5 Live, with full commentary from 7:45pm.

