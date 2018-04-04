Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?

What time is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?

Everything you need to know about the TV retelling of the fashion designer murder

Edgar Ramirez in the title role for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (BBC, HF)

When is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?

The series continues on BBC2 at 9pm on Wednesdays.

Advertisement

Who’s in the cast?

You can find a full guide to the cast and characters here, but below are the names to look out for…

Gianni Versace Edgar Ramirez

Andrew Cunanan Darren Criss

Antonio D’Amico Ricky Martin

Donatella Versace Penélope Cruz

Advertisement

Elizabeth Cote Annaleigh Ashford

Tags

All about American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez in the title role for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who penguin chicks go diving for fish – video

98021

TOWIE’s Arg is back on The Jump after Linford Christie pulls out due to injury

127390

EastEnders: Jack is STILL leaving for Ongar

119249

Amanda Holden: Simon Cowell knows it's "not cool" to pit female judges against each other

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more