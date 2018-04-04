Viewers couldn’t believe Teri Hatcher was in the Bake Off tent – and neither could she

Turns out the Desperate Housewives star is a Great British Bake Off mega-fan

Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher came all the way from Wisteria Lane to the Bake Off tent – and she was Extremely Excited about it. She even brought her own ingredients, including 48 eggs (just in case).

The actress (and former Lois Lane) turns out to be a HUGE Bake Off fan and couldn’t believe her luck as she entered the tent for the Stand Up to Cancer celebrity special. There was much jumping up and down. It was excellent.

RT if you’d react just like Teri Hatcher when she first entered the tent! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/H4KK9ptkMw — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) April 3, 2018

Teri Hatcher screaming “I’m in the tent!!!” while jumping up and down is literally me if I ever got on #GBBO — Mariann (@MissEvans999) April 3, 2018

Teri Hatcher is fangirling over #GBBO. I am so ready for this episode. — Filmance | #idontmind (@walea23) April 3, 2018

Viewers were also pretty surprised to see her. Yes, that was ACTUALLY Teri Hatcher, of Lois and Clark fame, on the Great British Bake Off, slaying it with her savoury muffins.

No I have no idea how Channel 4 managed to bag Teri Hatcher either #gbbo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 3, 2018

Teri Hatcher on #GBBO is such an unexpected treat 💕 — Jo Hemmings (@TVpsychologist) April 3, 2018

Hey up do my eyes deceive me or is that Lois Lane baking cakes #gbbo #celebritybakeoff — mountain maud 🗺🎤 (@mountain_maud) April 3, 2018

TERI HATCHER is competing in great British bake off with Alan Carr!! what in the world #GBBO pic.twitter.com/JZqqo4rFiP — Goody Goody (@LewisGfellow) April 3, 2018

I can’t believe Teri Hatcher is on celebrity bake off, know who I am rooting for — Gail Payne (@_payney_) April 3, 2018

Hatcher was joined in the tent by comedians Aisling Bea and Alan Carr, and Olympian Kadeena Cox. They were tasked with baking a batch of muffins, a custard pie and a rainbow cake.

And the American actress quickly demonstrated her supreme skills in the kitchen…

I’m so dizzy and happy to see Teri Hatcher come to slay the children with her cheesy muffins on #GBBO — Christopher Hooper (@TophHooperton) April 3, 2018

Teri Hatcher gets a well deserved Hollywood handshake and she’s hyper 😉#GBBO pic.twitter.com/m2qfrtBYPl — Jikster (@Jikster2009) April 3, 2018

of course teri hatcher is an incredible baker.. she spent her life on wisteria lane having afternoon teas with her best pals and delivering baskets of baked goods to someone when something bad happened (pretty much every episode) #GBBO — kat (@Alison_King_Fan) April 3, 2018

Hatcher will return home victorious, having been crowned star baker and emptied her suitcase of eggs, and she couldn’t be happier…