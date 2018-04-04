Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Three Girls star Liv Hill’s dad says the teenager slept through her Bafta nomination

Three Girls star Liv Hill’s dad says the teenager slept through her Bafta nomination

"She doesn't know she's been nominated!"

Three Girls

When Three Girls star Liv Hill’s first-ever Bafta nomination was announced, she was sound asleep. But to be fair: she is a teenager, and the news broke at 7.30am in the morning.

Advertisement

Liv, who played Ruby Bowen in the BBC1 mini-series about the sexual abuse of teenage girls in Rochdale, is up for Best Supporting Actress alongside Broken’s Anna Friel, Broadchurch’s Julie Hesmondhalgh and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby.

But as her dad revealed on Twitter, she wasn’t exactly waiting nervously by the telephone. Instead, she was at a sleepover.

Lisa Riley, who played Liv’s on-screen mum Lorna Bowen, was wide awake and full of congratulations.

Thankfully, it was a special moment when Liv woke up – because her dad got to break the news.

Advertisement

And dad is proud…

Tags

All about Baftas

Three Girls
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV Pictures, SL

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway nominated for Bafta as Strictly Come Dancing is snubbed

Bafta mask, Getty, SL

The Bafta Television Awards 2018 nominees in full

Bafta TV nominations

The Crown and Line of Duty go head to head for top TV Baftas

Alexa and Katie

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more