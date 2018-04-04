Three Girls star Liv Hill’s dad says the teenager slept through her Bafta nomination

When Three Girls star Liv Hill’s first-ever Bafta nomination was announced, she was sound asleep. But to be fair: she is a teenager, and the news broke at 7.30am in the morning.

Liv, who played Ruby Bowen in the BBC1 mini-series about the sexual abuse of teenage girls in Rochdale, is up for Best Supporting Actress alongside Broken’s Anna Friel, Broadchurch’s Julie Hesmondhalgh and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby.

But as her dad revealed on Twitter, she wasn’t exactly waiting nervously by the telephone. Instead, she was at a sleepover.

I’ve just read online that my daughter’s been nominated for a @BAFTA However, Liv stayed at a friend’s house last night and is still sleeping, as a teenager does! She doesn’t know she’s been nominated!! 🤪 @phililowthorpe @Reallisariley @nicoleftaylor #threegirls — Stewart Hill (@Stew_Art_Hill) April 4, 2018

Lisa Riley, who played Liv’s on-screen mum Lorna Bowen, was wide awake and full of congratulations.

Please @Stew_Art_Hill you must take today and remember it for ALWAYS,knowing your wonderful, humble and superbly talented daughter has been seen for what she TRULY is and that’s “talented” through and through. She is a total credit to you and all your beautiful family. BIG HUGS😘 — Lisa Jane riley (@Reallisariley) April 4, 2018

Thankfully, it was a special moment when Liv woke up – because her dad got to break the news.

I’ve just spoken to her. Liv is understandably bouncing on the phone but she’s trying to keep quiet so she doesn’t wake her friend! Typical Liv 😉 — Stewart Hill (@Stew_Art_Hill) April 4, 2018

And dad is proud…