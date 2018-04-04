The joy of the Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games aren’t the Olympics Lite – they are far too eccentric and fun for that, says Simon Barnes

From the top of the stand the bowling green seemed to stretch for ever: grass mown so close it wouldn’t hide a lady- bird, figures clad in white, the pleasant clonk of wood against wood, the occasional soft smatter of applause.

Advertisement

South Africa were playing Norfolk Island in the women’s fours; Papua New Guinea were playing the Falkland Islands in the men’s triples. The bowls was in full swing and it was war to the knife down there. No: you can never confuse the Commonwealth Games with the Olympics. That’s kind of the point.

They’re not the Olympics Lite. Banish that thought before the next Games starts on the Gold Coast of Australia: 11 days of rather good sport at an event that is unique and at times ever so slightly mad.

Advertisement

The Commonwealth Games is the only competition that brings together its countries by means of political history. Of the 71 nations and territories at the Games, 70 will be there because of the ambition and rapacity of the first. The Commonwealth Games were formerly the Empire Games and they still recall the time when Britannia ruled more than a few waves.