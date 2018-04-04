The 2016 Bake Off contestants are each making a tier of Candice Brown’s wedding cake

It's going to be a showstopper...

In some brilliantly Bake Off news, 2016 winner Candice Brown has revealed that her fellow series seven contestants will be coming together to create her wedding cake.

Candice, who is getting married in September, said she was more than happy to leave the baking to someone else for once.

“I’m not doing it,” she told Loose Women. “I’ve done a couple [of wedding cakes] and it’s the most stressful thing I’ve ever done.

“I happen to know 11 really good bakers and they’re all going to do a tier for me. It’s going to be pretty big I think.”

Asked if she had concerns about the skills of any of her fellow contestants, she added: “Definitely not! I tasted all their baking so I know they’re all pretty good. They said, ‘What do you want?’ I said, ‘I don’t care, whatever you like’. No, I’m too laid back to be planning a wedding, I’m like, ‘it’ll happen’.”

So, an 11-tier collaboration between Andrew, Benjamina, Jane, Kate, Lee, Louise, Michael, Rav, Selasi, Tom and Val – sounds like a showstopper to us.

Let’s just hope it doesn’t upstage the bride…