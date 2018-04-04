Peter Kay adds a third Car Share charity screening after “exceptional demand”

You wait ages for a Car Share and then three come along at once.

Peter Kay’s Car Share is getting a third charity screening due to “exceptional demand”, with even more fans given a chance to preview two new episodes of the BBC comedy. The comedian confirmed the news in a tweet announcing a matinee screening on Saturday 7th April at 3:30pm.

That’s on top of the original Saturday evening screening, which immediately sold out, and the additional Friday evening screening announced a few days ago.

Lucky fans who get tickets to the event at Blackpool Opera House will get to see the long-awaited series finale, alongside another episode titled “Car Share: Unscripted”. It’s the first new material to be released since most of series two debuted in April 2017.

Including these two brand new episodes, a grand total of four Car Share episodes will be shown at a special event in Blackpool in aid of charity The Lily Foundation.

A matinee charity screening of the BAFTA award-winning #CarShare added at Blackpool Opera House due to exceptional demand. Tickets for the screening this Saturday at 3:30pm prompt in aid of The Lily Foundation now on salehttps://t.co/qmXH5QrtJehttps://t.co/0WkRWzEeij — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) April 3, 2018

Kay said in a statement: “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease. I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”

Kay was forced to cancel his hotly anticipated live stand-up arena tour in December 2017, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”. The tour, his first in eight years, had been scheduled to begin this month.

Car Share became a big hit when the first series aired on the BBC in 2015, taking us on a journey to and from work with colleagues assistant manager John (Kay) and promotions rep Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

