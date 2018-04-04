Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

“In my eyes, Lynda Carter is one of the greatest rebels, then and now,” Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins declared at a ceremony in Los Angeles. “Because while everyone else told me that I had to choose: serious or feminine, attractive or strong – only Lynda did whatever the hell she wanted to do.”

TV’s original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in recognition of her work as an actress and the role she played as the female superhero between 1975 and 1979.

2017’s Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was on hand to give a speech paying tribute to Carter, now 66.

“She wasn’t afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking ass and changing the world,” she said of the trailblazing actress. “Her Wonder Woman made me believe I that I could have whatever I wanted, and even more importantly, it made me unashamed to want it.”

After the ceremony, Carter wrote on Instagram: “Thank you again to everyone who made this possible. This is a day I will never forget.”

"She wasn't afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking ass and changing the world." #WonderWoman director @PattyJenks honors Lynda Carter in Hollywood (Watch) https://t.co/2AKyL659GL pic.twitter.com/1oTF9yEp5l — Variety (@Variety) April 3, 2018

Carter may have hung up her lasso and indestructible cuffs, but the latest Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot paid tribute to the original Wonder Woman and the “sisterhood of the women of wonder”.

