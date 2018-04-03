The Missing gets new spin-off Baptiste starring Tchéky Karyo

The new Amsterdam-set drama will be written by Harry and Jack Williams and air on BBC1 later this year

The BBC has announced that it will air a spin-off to hit crime drama The Missing later this year, which will see Tchéky Karyo reprise his role as French detective Julien Baptiste.

Advertisement

The new series, titled Baptiste, will see the stubborn detective become embroiled in a case while on holiday in Amsterdam, after the Dutch capital’s chief of police – who also happens to be his ex girlfriend – seeks out his help.

“Julien Baptiste is very dear to me,” Karyo said in a statement. “So I’m really excited to be following his journey to the streets of Amsterdam and seeing what dark secrets he unveils this time. No doubt he’ll continue to take great risks all in the name of justice.”

“Julien Baptiste lives!” added Harry and Jack Williams. “It’s an absolute pleasure to be writing the character of Baptiste again, and working with the utterly brilliant Tchéky Karyo, who brings such depth and individuality to Julien.”

Filming is expected to begin later this year in Belgium. There is no word on whether any of Baptiste’s former colleagues on The Missing will be reprising their roles in the new show.

Advertisement

Turkish-French veteran Karyo can currently be seen in Garth Davis’ biblical flick Mary Magdalene alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.