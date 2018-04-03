Marcella fans have lots of theories about the killer after episode seven’s shock ending

Who is the murderer? Is there a group of killers? Why are Marcella's trousers so short?

The penultimate episode of Marcella series two left viewers scrambling to piece together disparate parts of the mystery after a shock ending revealed an unlikely antagonist.

**Spoilers for Marcella series two to follow**

Throughout the series, London detective Marcella has been investigating a series of child murders, and in episode seven, she was led to the house of Nigel Stafford, who held her at knifepoint before revealing that his girlfriend Rosio was being kept captive by the murderer. This gave Marcella and her colleagues a direct line to the murderer who had been in contact with Nigel online. But an attempt to track him down led to Rosio’s death.

Elsewhere, Marcella’s son Edward popped round to visit his ex-girlfriend Samantha, only to be invited inside and poisoned by her mother Jane, who apparently suspected Edward of beating her daughter.

Many viewers took to Twitter to theorise as to what might be going on. Is Jane the killer? Is there a group of murderers? Why are Marcella’s trousers so short? Users shared some elaborate answers on Twitter.

Check out the best ones below:

Totally forgot that samantha's mum's sister runs the care home. And she was part of the band and the missing girl. She has linked to every single part of the investigation and we have never even suspected her. Brilliant #Marcella — Laura Garside (@LauraGarside) April 2, 2018

#Marcella so 4 symbols. 4 ladies involved. Each have a tattoo?

1. Vet

2. Carehome Dr/Manager

3. Samantha's mum

4. Hmmm…. Vet's gf, Becky? pic.twitter.com/JHEKcdSZdM — Carys Walker (@CarysWalker206) April 2, 2018

There are four of those symbols that get put into every child’s body.

The vet woman has one of the symbols on her arm.

Which theoretically would mean there is another THREE woman with the other symbols tattooed somewhere on them.

A cult with different agenda’s. #Marcella — EmJay ✌️ (@EmmaKinsey7) April 2, 2018

#Marcella did it. She hides the small boys then spends the rest of the episode walking around in their trousers. — wayne smith (@WayneyoWayne) April 2, 2018

Sofa detective work underway…my clues lead me to having absolutely no idea who the killer is #Marcella pic.twitter.com/7SvIebCuCB — Gemma kelly (@gemkel1) April 2, 2018

the weirdo!! but think there is a ring of them — Aaron (@Aaron1Thomas) April 2, 2018

After Samantha got abused at 14, she became a prostitute who met two others abroad…who then came up with this "women ring" to stop future abusers. I'm going with 3 of them – Samantha's mum, Becky and one of the lesbian couple – they use Maya for her connections #Marcella — Chloe Sturges (@ChloeMegann) April 2, 2018

Group of young girls- abused by musicians, they vow 2 stop those who culd be abusers, lobotomy to ‘free spirts’, tokens 2 keep-in evil. Vet gets drugs + info on kids, man in care Home is an ‘experiment’ 2 see if it works, maya gives money for houses to do the rituals #marcella — Thom (@Thom92234254) April 2, 2018

If Samantha's mum is involved, this would solve how that boy got placed behind the band's wall as revenge for her being raped at 14 by one of them… #Marcella — Chloe Sturges (@ChloeMegann) April 2, 2018

It's Samantha's mum! She wants to stop the children being abused by killing them therefore they don't abuse their own kids – because she was abused herself! #marcella — Dave (@DavidMackayy) April 2, 2018

Marcella series 2 concludes next Monday at 9pm on ITV