Jeremy Paxman to host Have I Got News for You for the first time

The new series of Have I Got News For You will kick off with Jeremy Paxman in the presenter’s chair for the very first time.

Advertisement

The former Newsnight host will be the first of nine guest presenters joining the series’ regular team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop on the topical news show when it returns on Friday 6th April.

The line-up for the first episode will be completed by guest panellists Josh Widdicombe and Steph McGovern.

Among the other presenters for the new series are Greg Davies (also hosting for the first time), Jo Brand and Victoria Coren Mitchell.

Advertisement

Merton and Hislop appear on the cover of the latest edition of Radio Times where they discuss the possibility of doing a sketch show together and their theory for why more women haven’t hosted the show. The new magazine is available in shops and on the newsstand now.