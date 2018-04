See a full list of the contenders ahead of the awards in May

The nominees for the 2018 Bafta Television Awards will be announced on Wednesday 4th April from 7:35am. You can watch a live stream on YouTube, below, and we’ll be posting the full list of nominees here as we get it.

The awards themselves will be hosted by Sue Perkins on Sunday 13th May 2018 at the Royal Festival Hall and will be broadcast on BBC1.