Viewers divided over Mel and Sue’s Generation Game reboot

The show was criticised for heavy reliance on innuendo and canned laughter - but others argued that it was intentionally naff

The BBC’s rebooted, innuendo-heavy edition of The Generation Game debuted last night, and it provoked a strong reaction from fans.

The episode was the first in a two-part run, for the series, which is a re-imagining of the beloved 1970s game show. It featured a strong line-up of celebrity guests including Jonny Vegas, Lorraine Kelly and Pointless host Richard Osman.

A lot of people took to Twitter to critique the show, which is fronted by former Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, for its reliance on canned laughter and cheesy jokes – but there was also a lot of people on hand to argue that it’s naff-ness is “kind of the point”.

“The # GenerationGame is such a simple, tried and tested popular format that it must have been very difficult to get it this wrong,” user Andy Wyatt wrote. “Canned laughter, poor innuendo (especially around the sausage making task) and the set itself were particular lows.”

But another user added:”some people are obviously missing the point here. Maybe only those of us over 40 can appreciate the uncomplicated humour of this show. It might be full of double entendre but it always was, that IS the point. I think Mel and Sue are perfect for this!”

The bad:

Worst thing about new #GenerationGame is the bizarre canned laughter. Love Mel and Sue, they’re working their socks off. Games identical to original. Judges unnecessary. Spoiler alert: people struggling with pottery remains unfunny. — Emma Bullimore (@EmmaBullimore) April 1, 2018

Can't help thinking the whole #GenerationGame revival idea was based on Johnny Vegas doing pottery and we'll work the rest out later. — Steve Binnie (@evibenstein) April 1, 2018

What BBC is doing with our tv licencing fee #GenerationGame pic.twitter.com/AxhW9XdyDw — _ThatGuy_ (@_InkFreak_) April 1, 2018

The #GenerationGame is such a simple, tried and tested popular format that it must have been very difficult to get it this wrong. Canned laughter, poor innuendo (especially around the sausage making task) and the set itself were particular lows. pic.twitter.com/fyu36C2lPC — Andy Watt (@Andy_Watt) April 1, 2018

After 5 minutes, I can confirm that #GenerationGame has completely lost the warm, comforting fun that made it a family staple on Sunday evenings when Brucie, Larry and Jim made it a success. And that is down to the presenters. Give it to Bradley Walsh, he may be able to save it. — Clint Walker (@ClintHWalker) April 1, 2018

I LOVE Mel and Sue but my goodness, Alan Carr was made for this show. #GenerationGame — Paul Mitchell (@mrmitchell78) April 1, 2018

I now get why Richard Osman is on the re-booted Generation Game because it really is pointless. #GenerationGame — Paul S Johnson (@PEJAY1986) April 1, 2018

#GenerationGame Well, great to see the show back, but why-o-why did Mel and Sue get the gig ? It must be about the contestants, not the host(s). Also, it needs to be hosted by a comedian such as Bradley Walsh/Brian Conley, who have natural warmth and wit. — Russell (@russell175) April 1, 2018

Oh I get it. They did teapots 'cos the handles might look a bit like someone holding a penis. And now they're doing sausages, because they look like penises. Right. #GenerationGame pic.twitter.com/blEimQQSvp — Gavin 🚀 (@gavinworby) April 1, 2018

The good:

#GenerationGame some people are obviously missing the point here. Maybe only those of us over 40 can appreciate the uncomplicated humour of this show. It might be full of double entendre but it always was, that IS the point. I think Mel and Sue are perfect for this! — Angeline Marriott (@_Angeline_J) April 1, 2018

If you're complaining that the #GenerationGame is a bit naff, you're kinda missing the point of the Generation Game. — David Burns (@DavidJamesBurns) April 1, 2018

Funny how we came together as a nation to support Dec last night yet tonight we come together to slaughter the Generation Game #GenerationGame — Olivia💓 (@Liv_Liv_Liv__) April 1, 2018

You Twitter moaners. I’m enjoying it. It needs to drop the pointless celebrity watchers and belongs on Saturday night but otherwise it’s fun. #GenerationGame — Mark Clifford (@MarkClifford86) April 1, 2018

Well, we’re all loving the #GenerationGame. ‘A Yorkshire pudding with ambition’ being a particular highlight. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 1, 2018

Lots of bitching about #GenerationGame I see. Because of course in the old days the scripts were hand-crafted by Dostoevsky. — Sam (@SamarydMk2) April 1, 2018

Thoroughly enjoying the wonderful silliness of #GenerationGame. Well done @sueperkins and @MelGiedroycTV. — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) April 1, 2018

#GenerationGame Lot of tweets dissing the new show, which is a shame. New viewers who've never seen the old series might be enjoying it. @SuePerkins and Mel are doing a grand job IMHO. — Rosie Dean (@RosieDeanAuthor) April 1, 2018

The Generation Game continues next Sunday at 8pm on BBC1.