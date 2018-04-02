People thought Change Your Tune was an elaborate April Fool’s Day joke

The talent show for bad singers had viewers scratching their heads

ITV’s new series Change Your Tune, a talent show for bad singers, debuted on Easter Sunday (1st April), and a lot of people thought it was an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank.

The reality show sees a group of people who can’t sing undergo training from top vocal coaches to see if they can improve and be in with a chance of winning the £10,000 cash prize. Sunday night’s episode saw them take on live performances ahead of their lessons, and the results were, as you would expect, quite grating on the ears.

Many viewers questioned the legitimacy of the series, which rather conspicuously kicked off on April Fool’s Day. Others were simply unimpressed by yet another misfiring ITV talent show.

#ChangeYourTune 🙈 @ITV is this a #AprilFools or is it a genuine mistake that your airing this sh*t at 7pm on a bank holiday Sunday, prime time. 😂 — DANNY DEARDEN (@dannydeardenuk) April 1, 2018

#changeyourtune has to be an April Fools prank, no sensible TV station would think this was a serious television programme surely!! — Lisa Yates (@lisayates71) April 1, 2018

This #ChangeYourTune. Someone’s takin the piss out off all of us payin our telly licence aren’t they? Surly? This can’t be genuine. Gotta be an #AprilFools wind up this!!!! 😳 — Liam Campbell (@liamrjc1980) April 1, 2018

#changeyourtune more like #ChangeTheChannel . This has to be April fools or ITV are struggling to produce good content!! @realchrislark — Keira Lark (@KeiraLark) April 1, 2018

I’m literally dying at how bad this show is 💀 this has to be an awful April fools joke #changeyourtune — lauren ♡ (@glambylauren) April 1, 2018

However, they were sadly mistaken – the series will indeed continue to run to its natural conclusion, despite receiving a slew of negative reviews from the public on launch night.

Check out some of the fieriest takes on Change Your Tune below.

Spare a thought for the pianist 😂#ChangeYourTune pic.twitter.com/cTdTKnyOyL — Change Your Tune (@ChangeYourTune_) April 1, 2018

What fresh hell is this? x #ChangeYourTune — Sally Ann Matthews (@SallyAnMatthews) April 1, 2018

It's depressing to think that someone actually got PAID to think of and execute this idea into an actual TV show. #ChangeYourTune — Matt 🇬🇧 (@weyland76) April 1, 2018

#changeyourtune so people pretend to sing bad so they can then sing better to win money. Who would have thunk it? — Doubletop (@doubltop) April 1, 2018

WHAT is this programme #changeyourtune ?????? It’s probably the worst thing Iv ever seen — Madeline Duggan (@maddiedugx) April 1, 2018

He was deliberately being shite the first time.. that's obvious. Still shite the second time though.#changeyourtune — pieface (@Malbecandpie) April 1, 2018

Is #ChangeYourTune as bad as I think it is ? — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) April 1, 2018