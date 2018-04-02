Accessibility Links

People thought Change Your Tune was an elaborate April Fool’s Day joke

The talent show for bad singers had viewers scratching their heads

From Twofour Change Your Tune: Ep1 on ITV Pictured: George Wheeler performs after his vocal coaching. This photograph is (C) Twofour and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk. For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

ITV’s new series Change Your Tune, a talent show for bad singers, debuted on Easter Sunday (1st April), and a lot of people thought it was an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank.

The reality show sees a group of people who can’t sing undergo training from top vocal coaches to see if they can improve and be in with a chance of winning the £10,000 cash prize. Sunday night’s episode saw them take on live performances ahead of their lessons, and the results were, as you would expect, quite grating on the ears.

Many viewers questioned the legitimacy of the series, which rather conspicuously kicked off on April Fool’s Day. Others were simply unimpressed by yet another misfiring ITV talent show.

However, they were sadly mistaken – the series will indeed continue to run to its natural conclusion, despite receiving a slew of negative reviews from the public on launch night.

Check out some of the fieriest takes on Change Your Tune below.

