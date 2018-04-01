Who is Rev Richard Coles? Meet The Big Painting Challenge presenter

Everything you need to know about the BBC Radio 4 presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Age: 55

Twitter: @RevRichardColes

The Reverend Richard Coles is a writer, broadcaster and Church of England priest. If that’s not enough, he’s also the only vicar in Britain to have had a number one hit as one half of pop duo The Communards in the 1980s.

He also went on to have three UK top ten hits with the band including the biggest-selling single of 1986, Don’t Leave Me This Way.

Richard also briefly starred in the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing. He was eliminated in week 2 after a dance off with TV chef Simon Rimmer.

Richard’s voice will be familiar to Radio 4 listeners as he co-hosts Saturday Live, and is a contributor to Pause for Thought on the Radio 2 Chris Evans Breakfast Show, where his Strictly destiny was announced.

His face is also recognisable from plenty of panel shows like Have I Got News For You and QI. He finished fifth on Celebrity MasterChef last year.

And he was apparently an inspiration for BBC1 comedy Rev and served as consultant to the series.

Oh, and in his day jobs Rev Coles is Vicar of St Mary’s Church in Finedon, Northamptonshire and Chancellor of the University of Northampton.

