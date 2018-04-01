Accessibility Links

Who is Rev Richard Coles? Meet The Big Painting Challenge presenter

Everything you need to know about the BBC Radio 4 presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Programme Name: The Big Painting Challenge S3 - TX: n/a - Episode: The Big Painting Challenge S3 - EP1 (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Rev Richard and Surjit Rev Richard Coles - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles

The Big Painting Challenge presenters: Rev Richard Coles

Age: 55

Twitter: @RevRichardColes

Everything you need to know about Rev Richard Coles:

The Reverend Richard Coles is a writer, broadcaster and Church of England priest. If that’s not enough, he’s also the only vicar in Britain to have had a number one hit as one half of pop duo The Communards in the 1980s.

He also went on to have three UK top ten hits with the band including the biggest-selling single of 1986, Don’t Leave Me This Way.

Richard also briefly starred in the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing. He was eliminated in week 2 after a dance off with TV chef Simon Rimmer.

Strictly Come Dancing Richard Coles

Richard’s voice will be familiar to Radio 4 listeners as he co-hosts Saturday Live, and is a contributor to Pause for Thought on the Radio 2 Chris Evans Breakfast Show, where his Strictly destiny was announced.

His face is also recognisable from plenty of panel shows like Have I Got News For You and QI. He finished fifth on Celebrity MasterChef last year.

And he was apparently an inspiration for BBC1 comedy Rev and served as consultant to the series.

Oh, and in his day jobs Rev Coles is Vicar of St Mary’s Church in Finedon, Northamptonshire and Chancellor of the University of Northampton.

The Big Painting Challenge airs Sunday at 6pm on BBC1

The Big Painting Challenge

Programme Name: The Big Painting Challenge S3 - TX: n/a - Episode: The Big Painting Challenge S3 - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Mariella & Richard (presenters) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

