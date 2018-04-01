Accessibility Links

Who is Mariella Frostrup? Meet The Big Painting Challenge presenter

Who is Mariella Frostrup? Meet The Big Painting Challenge presenter

Everything you need to know about the BBC Radio 4 presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant

The Big Painting Challenge presenters: Mariella Frostrup

Age: 55

Twitter: @MariellaF1

Everything you need to know about Mariella Frostrup:

The Norwegian-British journalist, who is currently the presenter of Radio 4’s literary review show Open Book, is best known for her TV work as a presenter and critic. She began her career in 1989, presenting Channel 4 music show Big World Café alongside Eagle eye Cherry and Jazzie B, before moving on to ITV’s film criticism show Video View.

She has also made appearances on panel show Have I Got News For You and sitcoms Absolutely Fabulous and Coupling.

Mariella & Richard (presenters)
Mariella & Richard Coles (presenters) – (C) BBC – Photographer: Alan Peebles

She also writes regularly about travel and art for publications such as The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Observer, The Mail on Sunday and The New Statesman.

On top of this, she is the co-founder of gender equality charity The Great Initiative and serves as an ambassador for Save The Children UK.

Of course, her biggest current TV gig is presenting The Big Painting Challenge alongside Rev Richard Coles.

All about The Big Painting Challenge

Programme Name: The Big Painting Challenge S3
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

